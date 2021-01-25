Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 107,820 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,820 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALBO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,230. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $690.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

