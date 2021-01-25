ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Cap of $995,625.89

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $995,625.89 and $164,882.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,248.47 or 1.00132742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

