ChartEx Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,672.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $242,954.79 and approximately $43,672.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00071677 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00262586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037082 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.