Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,221. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $284.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.58 and a 200-day moving average of $228.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after buying an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 422,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,679,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.