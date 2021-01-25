Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charah Solutions stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

