Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,273 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 3,675,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,122,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

