Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $21.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

