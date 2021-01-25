Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $21.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.35.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
