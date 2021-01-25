CGI Group (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect CGI Group to post earnings of C$1.26 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.96 billion.

