Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $408,000 Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TowneBank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $25.23. 15,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,229. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

