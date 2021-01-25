Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $2.40 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $721.16 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $699.87 and a 200 day moving average of $745.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

