Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 5,741 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $170.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

