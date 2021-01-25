Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 20,521 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $53,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

