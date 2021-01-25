Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 8,192 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $213.87 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.