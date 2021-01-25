Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 43,782 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,870,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,249,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,966,000 after purchasing an additional 114,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

