Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1,382.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 84,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.