Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 9,210 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 221.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.31 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

