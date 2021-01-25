Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -496.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.