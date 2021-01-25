Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

Get Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) alerts:

CLS stock opened at C$11.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.88. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.27.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.