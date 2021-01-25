CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.37 million and $258,297.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00734938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.88 or 0.04143067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016829 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

