Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.72 ($5.56).

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million and a PE ratio of -15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ceconomy AG has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.65 and a 200 day moving average of €4.54.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

