CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.89

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

