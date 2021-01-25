Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $82,244.20 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ricci S. Whitlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Ricci S. Whitlow sold 83 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $8,666.86.

NYSE CTLT opened at $116.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

