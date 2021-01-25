Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

CCL stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

