CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $2,476,400.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $2,476,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KMX stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

