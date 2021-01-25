Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,868,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 184.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 204,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,520. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

