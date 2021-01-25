CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

CARG stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $37.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $61,674.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,093.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,398 shares of company stock worth $5,553,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

