Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Capri from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capri by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.