Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $74.72. 979,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,645. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

