Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

TRV traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.36. 1,284,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

