Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $139.82 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,031 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 5.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $139,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The company has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.64 and a 200-day moving average of $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

