Capital One Financial Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $63.74 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

