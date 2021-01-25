Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 334,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

