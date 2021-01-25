Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,172 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

SJT opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.48. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.83%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.