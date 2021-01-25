Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $164.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.