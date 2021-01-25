Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3,387.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $213.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $225.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.32.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

