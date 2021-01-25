Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $393.49 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

