Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

CFPZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CFPZF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.60. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050. Canfor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

