Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 716,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC started coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX opened at $13.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.