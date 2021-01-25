Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 42,921 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,921 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Natixis purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLK opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $157.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALLK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

