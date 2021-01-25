Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

Shares of KSU opened at $217.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.99. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

