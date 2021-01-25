Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 368,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $251,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,463 shares in the company, valued at $801,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $345,501 in the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

