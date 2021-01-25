Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 379 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,494.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,508.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,382.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,276.76.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.35.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

