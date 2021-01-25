Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 182,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after buying an additional 739,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,074. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

