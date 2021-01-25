Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,618 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.47 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

