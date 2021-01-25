Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $8.38 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

FICO stock opened at $496.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.50. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.