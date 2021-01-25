Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,418 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $786.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

