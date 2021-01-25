Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 36,800 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $75.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $7,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,267,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,599,024 shares of company stock worth $114,120,173. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

