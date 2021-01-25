Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBWBF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CBWBF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

