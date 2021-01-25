Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$39.50 by ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$39.50 target price from stock analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.31.

CNQ traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$30.93. 1,624,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.53 billion and a PE ratio of -62.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,360,112 shares in the company, valued at C$79,568,343.95. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

