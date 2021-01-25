Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.14

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1528775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.80 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.

About Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in North America and Asia. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

